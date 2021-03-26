Starting next week, Wyandotte County residents eligible for walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County residents age 16 and older will soon be able to walk-in for the COVID-19 vaccination at the Unified Government’s vaccination facilities.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said on Friday that Kansas was opening vaccine eligibility to every Kansan age 16 and up starting Monday, March 29.

The Unified Government Public Health Department operates three vaccination clinics, and residents can either walk-in or make an appointment starting Monday.

Residents will need to show proof of residency and minors will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Minors must also be able to verify their age.

Residents with no internet access can call 311 to set up an appointment. Transportation and vaccinations for the homebound are also available.

“We believe it is important to offer both appointments and walk-in vaccinations, so our community members have multiple options for getting vaccinated,” Juliann Van Liew, Director of the UGPHD. We aim to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to our community by providing these options, as well as assistance with things such as transportation to and from our sites and mobile vaccines for people who are homebound.”

The Unified Government’s three clinics are open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

They are located at 10500 Parallel Parkway Kansas City, KS, 7836 State Avenue Kansas City, KS, and 100 South 20th Street Kansas City, KS.

You can find more information and make an appointment here.