State health officials issue blue-green algae warning for Big Eleven Lake in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment along with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism have issued a public health advisory for Big Eleven Lake in Kansas City, Kansas due to blue-green algae.

KDHE recommends the lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans, according to KDHE, and water contact should be avoided.

KDHE said fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department issued a warning earlier this month about the overgrowth of toxic algae at the lake.

According to the National Ocean Service, the problem can occur when the water temperature becomes higher than normal.