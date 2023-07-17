KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A state of emergency was issued for Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County following damaging storms Friday afternoon.

Mayor/CEO Tyrone Garner issued the proclamation as thousands of people continued to clean up storm debris days after the storms ended.

The emergency allows the Unified Government to bring in additional resources to help people recover.

Power Outages

Conditions are already improving and the Board of Public Utilities said it restored power to almost all customers who lost it Friday.

If there are any powerlines that are still down or streetlights with damage BPU asks the public to call 913-573-9522 and report the issues.

Anyone who is struggling to stay cool is welcome at any of the county’s cooling centers. Locations include libraries and community centers. A full list can be found online.

Report Damage

The county asks anyone who notices damage to infrastructure, parks, or other public property and buildings to report it by calling 311. The county said it will use those reports to help keep track of repairs that are still needed.

Damage reports can also be made through the online portal.

Debris

Storm debris can be dropped off at the Recycling Yard Waste Center located at 3241 Park Drive. The center will be open Tuesday, July 18 through Sunday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.