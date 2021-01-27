State of the State: Missouri Governor’s speech during COVID pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday delivers his first State of the State address as the elected governor of Missouri. The address comes as the state and the nation are still grappling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The speech was moved from the House chambers to the Senate due to COVID-19 concerns. The House was out of session last week due to COVID-19 and several Senators are now in quarantine because of it.

A joint statement from Republican House and Senate leadership said the location change will allow attendees to maintain CDC social distancing guidelines and “maximize safety while still honoring the tradition of an in-person address by the Governor.”

Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo, currently in quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive, criticized the need for an in-person speech given the circumstances.

“The Governor’s desire to give a big speech in-person is about vanity and optics. He could easily give this address online from his office without putting anyone’s health at risk,” he said in a statement.