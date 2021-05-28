State on behalf of police board sues Mayor Lucas, Kansas City over police funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Litigation filed Friday by the state of Missouri on behalf of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners against Mayor Quinton Lucas, the city council and city manager requests that the city follow state statue for funding the police department.

The legal petition also states that it would grant exclusive management and control of the police department to a five-person board made up of Kansas City’s mayor and four gubernatorial appointees.

Mayor Lucas has said that Kansas City needs to have local control of its police, not the state.

We are trying to talk to Lucas about the lawsuit and will update this story with his comments about the lawsuit.

Last week, Mayor Lucas introduced two new ordinances and the city council passed them in the span of one day with no public comment.

Under the new plan. the Kansas City Police Department will still receive the required 20% of the overall city budget, but beyond that — this year, more than $40 million — will go to a Community Services Fund that the city manager and police board will have to agree on how the department will use.

Mayor Lucas introduced the ordinances and the city council passed them in the span of one day with no public comment, leaving some residents frustrated.

Lucas has said the new laws aren’t an effort to defund the police department, but instead create accountability with the department. He pointed out that the police department will actually get more funding under the new laws.

Supporters of the plan have said it’s a step in the right direction. They said that crime continues to increase and what the city and police department have done in the past haven’t made Kansas City safer.

Critics don’t like how quickly the new laws were passed. In fact, four members of the city council, the police chief and police board said they were not notified of the change until the mayor announced it.

A group of Missouri lawmakers, who represent Kansas City’s Northland have asked Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to deal with the change. The governor hasn’t said if he will honor that request.