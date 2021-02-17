State or local control? Kansas bill would mandate full in-person learning

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Kansas lawmakers could soon debate over whether school districts should be forced to offer in person learning.

Most school districts in Kansas are already offering some type of in-person learning. For instance, Shawnee Mission does hybrid learning, where secondary students learn in person twice a week.

However, a new bill would require school districts offer full time in-person learning by the end of March.

“Many of our local districts have not gone back only because they’re worried about the safety,” Mark Tallman, with the Kansas Association of School Boards, said.

The issue of safety has been at the forefront of many minds since the pandemic began – how to keep kids and teachers safe while offering them an education. Many school districts are using COVID-19 infection rates to determine whether to learn virtually or in person. Right now in Johnson County, the positivity rate is at five percent, which allows for all in person instruction.

Some school districts like Olathe and Blue Valley plan to transition to all in-person learning in March. Others are waiting for infection rates to drop even lower.

President Joe Biden has made it a priority to get all kids back in the classroom full time by the end of April. However, Kansas lawmakers want it to happen by March 26. They said infection rates among kids are low, and there is no evidence it is spreading in schools.

They also said many teachers in Kansas are now getting the vaccine.

Still, some question whether it might be better to let districts and not lawmakers decide when to go back to in person learning full time.

“If you’re school site is not set up to allow that kind of spreading out, that’s where the challenge comes in,” Tallman said. “Should the state be telling districts that they need to open and do things if they can’t follow safety guidelines?”

The pressure continues for schools to reopen. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released its guidelines to safely reopen even without teachers being vaccinated.

The state bill is currently with the Kansas Senate Education Committee. We’ll see if they even decide to debate this topic before March 26.