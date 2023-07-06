TOPEKA (KSNT) – State troopers have tallied a number of how many motorists they assisted this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) released its 2023 Independence Day Holiday Activity Report on July 5. Troopers reportedly assisted almost 200 more motorists than last year. According to the KHP website, personnel assisted 1,085 motorists during the holiday reporting period. The reporting period went from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Troopers worked two fatal non-DUI related crashes over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to the website. The table below displays enforcement data from Fourth of July 2023 compared to 2022 and 2021:

Enforcement Data202120222023
DUI Arrests191831
Speed Citations82210821142
Speed Warnings661745872
Safety Belt – Adult Citations108111172
Safety Belt – Adult Warnings51017
Safety Belt – Teen Citations868
Safety Belt – Teen Warnings002
Child Restraint – Citations232423
Motorist Assists 9358881085
Crash Data202120222023
Fatal DUI Related Crashes010
DUI Related Fatalities 000
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes212
Non-DUI Related Fatalities 212