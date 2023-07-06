TOPEKA (KSNT) – State troopers have tallied a number of how many motorists they assisted this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) released its 2023 Independence Day Holiday Activity Report on July 5. Troopers reportedly assisted almost 200 more motorists than last year. According to the KHP website, personnel assisted 1,085 motorists during the holiday reporting period. The reporting period went from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Troopers worked two fatal non-DUI related crashes over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to the website. The table below displays enforcement data from Fourth of July 2023 compared to 2022 and 2021:

Enforcement Data 2021 2022 2023 DUI Arrests 19 18 31 Speed Citations 822 1082 1142 Speed Warnings 661 745 872 Safety Belt – Adult Citations 108 111 172 Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 5 10 17 Safety Belt – Teen Citations 8 6 8 Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 0 0 2 Child Restraint – Citations 23 24 23 Motorist Assists 935 888 1085 Crash Data 2021 2022 2023 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 1 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 2 1 2 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 2 1 2