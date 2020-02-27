State troopers investigating whether there are more victims of Lake of the Ozarks sexual assault

MORGAN COUNTY, Co. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for anyone who may have been a recent victim of sexual assault in the Lake of the Ozarks area to reach out to them.

In January Missouri prosecutors charged a Shawnee couple, Carl Franklin Mort and Cassandra J. Wedeking, with raping a woman and possessing illegal drugs stemming from a July 2019 incident at Lake of the Ozarks.

Authorities said they’d like to speak with anyone who has more information on this incident or any other sexual assaults that may have happened over the past five years around the Lake of the Ozarks.

“Both a male and a female suspect may have befriended the victim(s), provided alcohol/drugs before or after taking them to a boat, and then sexually assaulted them,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

If you are a victim, possible witness, or can provide any further information about the potential crime(s) described, please contact the MSHP Troop F Criminal Unit at telephone number 573-526-6329, ext. 3632.

Carl Franklin Mort, 41, has been charged with first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Cassandra J. Wedeking, 39, is charged with first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, on July 6, 2019, Mort and Wedeking raped a woman and were also found to be in possession of cocaine and ecstasy at the Millstone Marina in Gravolis Mills, Missouri.

The victim stated she met the couple at a bar where they introduced themselves as brother and sister. After visiting and consuming alcohol, the victim, Mort, Wedeking and two other people left on a boat to go to a different bar. The victim said once underway the couple told her they had to stop at their dock before going out for the evening. Once they were docked, the victim says Wedeking asked her to come with her to change clothes. Wedeking then put lines of what the victim believed to be cocaine onto the counter and asked her if she wanted to consume any. The victim states she attempted to leave but Mort then blocked her from leaving.

The victim states after the rape she convinced the couple she wanted a bottle of water. When Mort left to get the water the victim ran from the boat to escape, leaving a black skirt cover-up in the bedroom. The skirt was later taken by law enforcement and sent to an area hospital where a sexual assault kit was collected.

According to court documents, the couple stated they had been married in the past, separated and were now back together. Mort stated the incident was not rape and that the victim was just embarrassed and did not want her friends to find out, so she claimed it was rape.

Mort said the victim said out loud multiple times she was going to have sex with him in front of everyone but no witnesses confirmed this.

The two denied having illegal drugs on the boat. Wedeking then alleged the victim had tried to get her and Mort to go to her room to use cocaine but refused.

The couple claimed they came back to the boat and were surprised about police tape being around their boat. A search of the boat showed a neighboring boat had texted Wedeking and told her the police were at their boat. When she texted back, she asked the person to let them know when the police left.

All drug items and the sexual assault kit were sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol laboratory for analysis.