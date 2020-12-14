Statewide Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Kansas man with dementia

GREAT BEND, Kan. The KBI has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 64-year-old man missing from Barton County and is asking the public for help.

The whereabouts of 64-year-old Carl A. Whiting are unknown.

Whiting was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. Monday in western Barton County, near K-96 Highway.

Whiting is described as standing 6 ft. 2 in. tall, weighing 240 lbs. He has brown eyes and sandy hair. Whiting was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and possibly a yellow sweater.

Additionally, he is reported to have dementia and has a history of walking away from his home.

If you see Whiting, or know his whereabouts, please immediately contact the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at 620-793-1920.