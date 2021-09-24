Statewide Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old Shawnee woman with dementia

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Shawnee Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide silver alert for a missing Shawnee woman who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Police said the whereabouts of 81-year-old Marsha A. McClellan are unknown and they are asking the public for help in locating her.

McClellan reportedly left her home around 2 p.m. Friday in a tan 2013 Buick Encore with Kansas Veteran tag 75AZD. Her vehicle was last seen heading east at Johnson Drive and Neiman Road around 3 p.m.

Police said she has not driven in over six months. She also does not have medication with her.

McClellan is described as standing 5’4″ and weighs 135 lbs. She has blue eyes and short white hair.

Police ask if you see her or her vehicle or have details about her whereabouts to call 911.