Statewide Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old Wichita man diagnosed with dementia

WICHITA, Kan. – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for an 88-year-old man missing from his home in Wichita on Wednesday.

The whereabouts of Robert Hood are unknown and officials are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Hood was last seen leaving his home in the 3600 block of East Oneida in Wichita, Kansas, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

He was driving a grey 2005 Chevy Trailblazer with the handicap tag, 27517.

Hood is described as standing 5’11” and weighs 200 pounds, with grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather coat, and a long-sleeved green and white shirt. Additionally, Hood has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you know the whereabouts of Hood, or if you see him or see his vehicle, please call 911 immediately.