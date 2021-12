MARYSVILLE, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has canceled a statewide Silver Alert for a 72-year-old Marysville, Kansas man after he was located safe in Nebraska.

KBI said James “Jim” Knecht left his home Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. and was last seen at 10 a.m. at the C.J. East gas station along U.S. Highway 36 in Marysville.

Knecht has dementia, and takes medication that he did not have with him, according to KBI.