Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man from St. Louis area

FENTON, Mo. — Officials in Jefferson County, Missouri, have issued a statewide endangered Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old.

Brian R. Speicher was last seen on June 9 in Fenton, Missouri, in the St. Louis area.

He did not tell anyone he was going on a trip, which is unusual for him, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. His cellphone has pinged in Katy, Texas. His bank account has not had any activity since June 8.

Officials say he left in a black 2007 Saturn Ion with the Missouri license plate GB4D7S, but do not know what direction he was traveling in when it was last seen.

Speicher is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 226 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen possibly wearing blue jeans, a plaid long-sleeve shirt and brown slip-on shoes. Officials said he wears glasses and might walk with a cane.

He has been diagnosed with dementia, hypertension and tremors.

Anyone who sees Speicher, his vehicle or who has information is asked to call 911 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-5515 immediately.