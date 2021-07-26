Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Kansas couple in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Kansas Couple out of Lawrence.

Officials say 76-year-old Russell “Red” N. Stevens and 71-year-old Mina L. Stevens were last known to be driving from Wichita to rural Douglas County on Sunday, July 25.

Over the last 24 hours they have not returned home or made contact with their family, according to KBI.

The couple is reported to be driving a dark blue 2018 Ford Explorer with a Kansas license plate 944HBC.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (785)-843-0250.