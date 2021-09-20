Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Kansas man with dementia, Parkinson’s

OZAWKIE, Kan. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 59-year-old man from Ozawkie, Kansas, with multiple health conditions, officials say.

Kenneth Klenklen hasn’t been seen since around 2 p.m. Sept. 15. He was last known to be at the Jefferson West Junction Convenience Store in Meriden, Kansas.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office initially issued the silver alert to news outlets in the area on Friday, but since Klenklen still has not been located, the Kansas Bureau of Investigations has expanded the alert statewide.

Klenklen is described as 5-foot-9, wearing about 155 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, a black t-shirt, and a blue unbuttoned short-sleeve shirt.

He was driving his 2007 Ford Explorer, Eddie Bauer edition, that is black with tan trim like the one pictured below; it has the Kansas license plate 246-MUZ.

Officials are particularly concerned because the 59-year-old has dementia, Parkinson’s disease and other health issues.

Klenklen is known to frequent the Ozawkie American Legion and the bars in Oskaloosa. Klenklen has also been known to frequent the Prairie Band and Sac and Fox Casino’s in the past.

Anyone who sees Klenklen, his vehicle or who has information about his location is asked to immediately call 911 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-863-2351.