Stay-at-home order having big economic impact on local businesses, city revenues

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Ripple effects from “stay at home” orders are hitting local businesses hard.

City leaders in Overland Park forecast a $25 million shortfall in the city’s annual budget due to uncollected sales tax. The shortfall stems from local business closures, many of which were deemed non-essential. The budget shortfall will result in Overland Park city workers not receiving their scheduled raises on time.

Overland Park city council members received word of this on Monday. Bill Ebel, Overland Park city manager, told the council he’s trying to take action during the next 60 days to determine the extent of these losses, which are directly related to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19..

Downtown Overland Park looks empty compared to the usual hustle and bustle along Santa Fe Drive. Many non-essential local businesses that generate sales tax dollars are closed until at least April 23.

“We’re going to see an impact on the city for the rest of this year and probably well into 2021,” Paul Lyons, Overland Park city council member, said on Wednesday.

Lyons, who has served on the council for 13 years, said 40 percent of the city’s annual $250 million budget comes from sales taxes. Even moneymakers like Oak Park Mall remain closed, leaving the city’s revenue stream standing still.

“We were in excellent financial condition. We had a great reserve fund. We were taking in revenue as projected,” Lyons said.

Lyons said the city may may forced to spend from that reserve fund, $48 million set aside for dire emergencies, in order to pay debts. Lyons added that raises for all city workers will go on hold, and projects like the visitor’s center at Overland Park Arboretum may be moved to the back burner.

“Now, we have to go back and rethink whether we can do some of those as a result of these changes that have happened so quickly,” Lyons said.

The source of the sales tax shortfall comes from homegrown business that would prefer to be open and productive. Mary Cyr, who leads the Downtown Overland Park Partnership, said her group has been working with business operators to come up with ways to make money. Some of those ideas involve online commerce, which is also subject to city sales taxes.

“Many of them have had to shut down. They’re just not essential businesses,” Cyr told FOX4. “Retail businesses are shutting down. They’ve stopped ordering their items to ship. They’re working on arrangements with their property and landlords and utility companies and just about everybody they’ve done business with.”

Lyons said the city is reluctant to spent from the reserve fund, since effects of this budget shortfall could extend into 2011.