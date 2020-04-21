Stay-at-home order won’t stop spread of kindness during Seven Days event 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This year, there won’t be a Seven Days Walk bringing thousands of people together because of COVID-19. But stopping the spread of kindness was not an option.

Aside from blood donations, all events from “Love Day” to “Go Day” are virtual.

“Everyone who attends has the best seat in the house,” Mindy Corporon said.

Corporon and her son, Lukas Losen, are determined to keep their message of interfaith and love alive.

“We communicate and educate people about different faiths,” Corporon said. “Give people an opportunity to understand more than fear because fear is what leads to hate.”

Hate is what traumatized their family on April 13, 2014 at the Jewish Community Campus and Village Shalom.

“I was in there parking lot and found my dad already murdered,” Corporon said.

Her father, William Corporon, son Reat Underwood and a third victims Terri LaManno were gunned down by a white supremacist who thought they were Jewish, but they were not.

“Physically, it felt like a building fell on top of me,” Corporon said. “Physically, I felt like I could not breathe and I was struggling. But I also feel this weird, calm sensation.”

“Immediately after it happened we knew that good would come out of it,” Losen said.

That “good” is Seven Days Make a Ripple, Change the World.

“For seven days their spirit is definitely there because this is definitely a memory of them,” Losen said.

It’s a powerful week that Wesley Hamilton, and many other notable speakers, is a part of.

He covers “Others Day”, which is Survival to Revival: After the Unthinkable Happens.

“It will heal those who are going through something now, “ Exec. Dir. of Disabled But Not Really Foundation Hamilton said.

Eight years ago, Hamilton was shot several times parlaying him from the waist down.

At the time, we was overweight, depressed and lost.

Now, he’s an award winning athlete that competes in challenges across the country.

You might have even seen him on an episode of “Queer Eye.”

“We can all find a little piece out of each story to help us heal everyday until we get out of this crisis,” Hamilton said.

Corporon wants this week to be that light in the darkness.

“We want our programs to reach into isolated homes and help people not be lonely,” Corporon said.

For more information on events click here.