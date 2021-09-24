Stay at Missouri’s ‘Little Talladega’ Airbnb with a dirt racetrack on site

POMONA, Mo.– There’s an Airbnb in a small Missouri town that could be perfect for thrill-seekers or those with a need for speed. The property is called Little Talladega and has its very own dirt racetrack.

The rental is in the town of Pomona which is in south-central Missouri just outside the Mark Twain National Forest. It boasts go-kart racing, drift carts, ATV trails, pool parties, tennis and basketball courts, a stocked fishing pond, a single-hole golf course, and more.

Little Talladega’s website says it is an 8700-square-foot, Tuscan-style home that can accommodate up to 20 guests. One of its YouTube videos calls it the ultimate car guy’s vacation spot.

There is staff on site to help make your stay a memorable one. There is sangria and lemon water ready for you on arrival and a kitchen full of snacks.

There is also nightlife, including a pool hall, dance floor, and karaoke. If you rather kick back and relax, you can pull a chair up next to a fire pit and check out the stars in big sky country.

Professional drift car pilot Nate Hamilton checked out the property and posted a video about it on TikTok. The video has nearly 5 million views and he captioned it “backyard dreams”.

There are a total of six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. If you stay there long enough to do laundry, they have you covered with two laundry rooms. The site even boasts “virtually endless hot water” from its three commercial-grade 85-gallon tanks.

Some rooms come with a jacuzzi, and there are some that are even race car-themed.