KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The heat arrived as predicted. Now the warnings to stay safe and beat the heat.

“Predictable is preventable and this is a situation that is very predictable the next few days.” said Assistant Kansas City Fire Chief Jimmy Walker.

The heat and humidity are a dangerous combination. The Kansas City Fire Department says it expects an uptick in heat related calls.

Part of the concern is the lack of relief. Temperatures won’t drop below 70 degrees until perhaps Sunday.

People are finding a way to stay cool from the water parks at the park.

“Staying by water or I’m going to be inside. I’m not going to be outside just lollygagging, especially having kids so either be by the AC or be by some water,” Autumn Cook said.

To the tennis courts.

“We’re playing tennis today and we knew it was going to be really hot, so we brought – each of us brought two waters…one of them has like electrolyte powder stuff in it,” Ellen O’Gorman said.

People who are outside are being smart and that’s the key according to Walker.

“This is a reminder that people – when it’s in the heat of the day try and find a cool place to go,” he said.

The fire department who responds when there is a heat emergency is warning to use situational awareness over the next few days, because heat strokes or heat exhaustion is nothing to play with.

“Stay out of the direct sun, try to find shaded spots, drink plenty of water those are things that can keep you from getting in trouble,” Walker said.

Particularly if you work outside Having extra water or having a cooler with you is not optional it’s necessary.

KCFD says parents and coaches move the youth sports events and practices to later times or cancel them all together.

KCPD will also do welfare checks if you are concerned about your neighbors.

“When it’s hot, don’t do things, don’t exert yourself when it’s hot because there could be repercussions,” Walker said.

Wherever you are across the metro, every community center and library will serve as a cooling center.