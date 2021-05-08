Steeple of Light returns to Kansas City skies, church welcomes back in-person worship

KASNAS CITY, Mo. — The Steeple of Light is now shining bright through the Country Club Plaza for the first time in 14 months.

The previous 25-year-old lights ran their course, so the church had to fundraise $80,000 for four new lights



“We’re really excited and looking forward to it,” Shanna Steitz, Senior Minister at Community Christian Church, said.



Steitz said this weekend is a beautiful moment. Not only were the lights missed, but worshipping in person was too.

Sunday, members of the church are returning to church in person for the first time since the pandemic.

Steitz said each light was $20,000.

She said raising the money to restore the old lights wasn’t as stressful as you’d think during the pandemic.

Steitz said the congregation and community are to thank for that.



Steitz said the church is also working with the National Audubon Society, to make sure the lights don’t harm birds.



“We’re mindful that it is spring migration for the birds, so we’re really working hard with the Audubon Society to do our best to least impact on that,” Steitz said.

Spring Migration is a reason the lights will only shine for three hours.

They’ll be turned on around 8:40 every night this week until midnight and on the weekends afterward.

