KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a day to celebrate in Chiefs Kingdom, as well as in the Mahomes’ household.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and fiancee Brittany Matthews’ daughter Sterling Skye turns one! She was born Feb. 20, 2021.

“One year ago at this time I was headed to the hospital to bring my sweet Sterling into this world,” Matthews tweeted Sunday morning.

Mahomes retweeted the sentiment.

She also shared a loving message about Sterling with her Instagram followers.

“She brings so much light and love into my life, never knew how much I needed her till she came into this world! So beyond thankful for my Ster girl!” Matthews said in her Instagram Stories post.

In the days leading up to Sterling’s first birthday, Matthews shared an adorable mommy-and-me photo shoot on Instagram.

Sterling’s parents have share other memorable moments over the past year.

We know that one of Sterling’s first words was “no” and that she’s close to taking her first steps. Matthews also shared that Sterling loves to finish her bottle and then snuggle with the family’s two dogs, Steel and Silver.

The toddler has been involved as her parents plan their upcoming nuptials. Matthews shared that Sterling was with her when she searched in LA for the perfect wedding dress for the big day.

