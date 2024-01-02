OLATHE, Kan. — An 11-month-old boy dead after being left in a car for hours.

FOX4 is hearing from the little boy’s mom who is demanding the person who left her child in that car be charged.

“Augy needs to matter, and I feel like right now Augy does not matter,” Persyda Trevino, that little boy’s mom said.

Police ruled the baby’s death a homicide four months ago and turned the case over to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

“It was purely intentional, should have never happened,” Trevino said.

A piece of Persyda Trevino will forever be missing. Her life as a mother changed in an unimaginable way, the boy who lit up her heart snatched away.

“He was the happiest baby he would have lit up anybody’s world and I wish he would still be here,” she said.

It happened at the Zaxby’s in Olathe on April 23 of last year. Trevino says August was with his two siblings, one 3 years old and the other 5 years old.

It was a call from their dad that has put Trevino in this terribly heartbreaking position.

“I have the biggest regret that I wasn’t there and that’s really what gets me because I wasn’t there,” she said.

That call telling her that her 11-month-old son was in the hospital. Baby August had a metabolic condition requiring him to be fed every three hours, his body temperature could not regulate itself, he couldn’t be too hot or too cold.

She went to the hospital where the baby battled for seven days before he passed away.

But his death wasn’t tied to his condition, instead doctors determined he died of a heat stroke, his body temperature coming in at more than 105 degrees.

By September detectives ruled baby Augy’s death a homicide, telling Trevino that the three kids were left in the car by themselves for hours.

“It’s 2024, this happened eight months ago and we’re still sitting here on absolutely nothing,” she said.

FOX4 asked her if she wanted action now, she responded “I do, I think it’s time, it’s been too long,” Trevino said.

The case was passed over to the DA’s office at the beginning of November and since them Trevino hasn’t heard anything.

“Not having him, it’s a hurt, a hurt we just can’t seem to get over,” she said.

FOX4 reached out to the DA’s office and asked where this investigation stands, along with a host of other questions to try and help this family get some sort of answer eight months after this little boy died.

They responded saying they have no comment at this time.

No one has been charged in the case.