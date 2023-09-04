LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit Police officers located a body Sunday at the scene of a manhunt – just south of U.S. Highway 40.

Investigators are not yet making a connection, saying they are waiting on autopsy results before they can say that this “is” or “isn’t” the suspect they were looking for.

Last week, Independence police asked for the public’s help to identify the missing suspect – sharing an image of the man taken during a crime spree on Wednesday.

Witnesses say the man shot a gun near-point-blank at a jogger’s head – a woman apparently chosen at random. Police say she was uninjured.

On day two of the manhunt, Independence police shared their suspicion that he may have died in some woods.

The area of the manhunt is just south of 40-Highway near the borders of Independence, Lee’s summit, and Blue Springs.

Some trail-users say the whole situation lasting this long is concerning.

“Because sometimes I come up here with my wife. And I don’t want nothing bad to happen to my wife. Sometimes she comes along – just with my dogs,” Jose Cazares, walking the path on Labor Day, said.

Investigators say it could be several days before the autopsy is complete – noting the holiday weekend.