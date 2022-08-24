STILWELL, Kan. — One Johnson County, Kansas, woman is hoping to get a diamond ring back to its rightful owner. She found it after she said a thief took her family car on a stealing rampage across the Kansas City area.

The vehicle has since been recovered, but this woman is still missing something of great sentimental value.

A “diamond in the rough” — that’s how Kari Johnston found the wedding ring. Now, she’s trying to get it back to its rightful owner.

“We need to find the owner,” Johnston said.

The search started after her bonus son’s first car was stolen, right out of the driveway. Three other family cars were parked there and ransacked.

“Him and my husband walked out to leave for work, and they were like, ‘Uhhh’,” Johnston said. “He thought someone was playing a joke on him, but the car – it was stolen.”

She’s lived in Stilwell, Kansas, for 20 years and never had this happen.

About two weeks after the vehicle was stolen, Kansas City, Missouri police found the Ford Edge at a gas station, near E. 24th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

“It was packed full of so many items that did not belong to us, a lot of trash,” Johnston said. “So, we’re pretty sure that the vehicle was used to steal more.”

They cleaned out three bags of trash and found a diamond wedding ring.

“Somebody is probably devastated over their missing ring,” Johnston said. “I’m newly married. We don’t have rings. We have both been widowed before, so we’ve had rings before and if I lost my ring from my late husband, I’d be heartbroken. I know he would be, too. So, it needs to go back.”

Johnston took it to a jeweler. It’s engraved, “Kate N_ _ullar.” The jeweler couldn’t make out two letters in the last name.

“So we don’t have a full name,” Johnston said.

Thieves also stole valuable items from the other cars sitting in their driveway — including a special iPod that belonged to Johnston’s late husband.

He recorded a few songs on there that their daughters like to listen to, while in the car.

“And we just left it in the van and on road trips sometimes the girls would plug it in and listen to some of their dad’s music,” Johnston said, “and I hate that, that was stolen. So, I hope that someone would do what’s right.”

It’s a bigger, old, black iPod, “and on the back it has “Goo Goo G’Joob,” Johnston said.

Sgt. Ross Turner reminds people to lock your vehicles and do not leave valuables in the car.

“If you take all that out it takes away any kind of interest in the vehicle so that nobody’s going to try to break into it,” Turner said.

The person who authorities believe stole the vehicle is now in custody.

If you have any information about the wedding ring’s owner, email Regan Porter.

