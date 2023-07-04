STILWELL, Kan. — Stilwell’s 4th of July Parade celebrates 50 years. This year, the community is going all out from the parade to the fireworks.

Crews plan to shoot off 840 shells, but a special musical show before the fireworks really has the community excited.

The Stilwell 4th of July Parade will see a marching band for the first time in decades, according to Community Organizer Nacona Cole said.

“Finally, we get our band!” Cole said.

Cole said it’s something neighbors have been requesting for years and a performance this city has not seen since the 1970s.

“The live music, there’s just something that’s missing from our parade because there’s no live music happening,” Cole said. “Every parade you go to you always see the marching bands come through, and we have lots of cars, lots of floats and lots of people, but no live music. And this year, I’m so happy we have live music.”

Cole said they expect to see 80 float roll down Metcalf. She said it’s the fourth largest parade in Kansas. All supported by volunteer and donations.

“We’ve had up to 10,000 people here,” Cole said.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the parade, which called for a flash mob marching band.

“I’m just like, that’s too good to be true,” Alex Hardinger said.

She didn’t want to miss out. She plays the mellophone at KU. Tuesday evening she’ll be parading with the trumpet.

Her KU band director actually alerted her of the opportunity to walk in Stilwell — noting history.

“It’s just fun, especially because it’s the first time in a long time that we’ve had it,” Hardinger said, “Just to spread joy and be a part of a big celebration. it’s not just me, we’re all in it together.”

She grew up in Stilwell and noticed there wasn’t a marching band to watch. She hopes this encourages more people to play and participate in their schools’ marching bands.

“It’s just about having pride and keeping the spirit up no one is going to be paying too much attention to what you’re playing as long as it sounds good and you’re having fun, the crowd will also have fun,” Hardinger said.

Cold is hoping to see a couple dozen musicians turn out to play before they take over the food trucks.

“This for me is all about the celebration of our community and this is just one of those ways to bring people together,” Cole said.

The man behind the fireworks show has been lighting it for the last 44 years.

It starts at 9:30 p.m. outside the Evergy building.