Stimulus payments directly deposited into bank accounts starting Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Your third stimulus payment may be on the way. Direct deposits are scheduled to start Wednesday. However, may people say they’re already seeing money in their accounts — they just can’t spend it yet.

Tomika Brockman, the regional vice president of Liberty Bank in Kansas City says they are glad customers will be getting the funds they need.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s a great opportunity to serve our clients. We understand the climate that we’re in and how stressful it is,” Brockman said.

Their clients won’t see a “pending” notice on their account, but deposits will go in on time.

Whitney Bartelli, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer with Community America, says their customers may see a pending note in their accounts, which should reflect an upcoming payment.

“Not only do we want to issue the refund very timely. But we also want to make sure it’s accurate. So, we had a team focus on that over the weekend. And all of the payments will post and be available to our members first thing on Wednesday morning,” Bartelli said.

The IRS is working to push out payments but are backlogged. Local CPA Kyle Nagy says people may also be seeing a delay in the IRS accepting their tax returns.

“I just think that they’re dealing with a backlog of work to get done. And that’s causing some of the delays. And, you know, unfortunately, on our end, we don’t have any way to speed up the process, so to speak,” Nagy said.

If you are expecting a payment you can use the IRS tool ‘Get My Payment’ through their website.