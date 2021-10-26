Stolen base in Game 1 of World Series means you can get a free Doritos Locos Taco

Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler celebrates his home run during the first inning of Game 1 in baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Atlanta Braves player Ozzie Albies stole a base Tuesday night during Game 1 of the World Series, meaning America won free tacos!

Anyone can get a free Doritos Locos Taco on Thursday, Nov. 4, in store at participating Taco Bell locations, online, or in the app.

The fast-food chain announced earlier this month that its annual “steal a base, steal a taco” promotion would be returning for a 10th non-consecutive year, giving fans the chance to earn a free taco if any MLB player manages to steal a base during this year’s World Series.

This time around, however, Taco Bell has partnered with the Baseball Hall of Fame for another idea that comes completely out of left field.

If indeed one of the players at the 2021 World Series steals a base, that base will be sent to the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, to be put on display, where it will “tell the story” of Taco Bell’s “steal a base, steal a taco” promotion, according to a Taco Bell news release.

Former Kansas City Royals Jorge Soler became the first batter ever to lead off a World Series with a home run Tuesday night.

Making his first start since returning from a positive COVID-19 test, Soler led off Tuesday night’s game with a drive to left off Houston’s Framber Valdez.

While four batters led off the bottom of the first of a World Series opener with a home run, Soler became the first in 117 World Series to homer starting the top of the first of an opener.