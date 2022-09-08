KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police said officers recovered a vehicle known as the “Cannoli Mobile” and returned the van to its owner.

The van belongs to Jasper’s Italian Restaurant and is used for catering.

Surveillance video shows thieves taking the white van from the lot and heading east onto 103rd Street behind another white vehicle.

This is the second time someone has taken the van.

Kansas City police said the van was found Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

