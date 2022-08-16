Source: Mission Police released a picture of a person they want to talk to in connection with a stolen car and a stolen dog.

MISSION, Kan. — Police are investigating a case that began with a stolen car and continues as officers search for a stolen dog.

Police released a picture of a person they want to locate and question about the theft.

Officers said someone stole the parked car from Martway Street and Riggs Street in Mission around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The owner’s dog, a 10-year-old Boston Terrier, was in the car at the time.

Police located the stolen car less that 4 hours later. They found the car near 35th and Broadway in Kansas City, Missouri. Unfortunately, the dog was not in the car, and is still missing as of Tuesday afternoon.

If you have any information that may help investigators identify the person in the picture, or locate the stolen dog, contact Det. D. Smith with the Mission Police Department at 913-676-8310, or by email at dsmith@missionks.org. Please reference case 22-001823.

