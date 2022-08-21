MISSION, Kan. — A happy reunion for a woman and her missing Boston Terrier.

Mission Police said Liz Robinson and her 10-year-old Boston Terrier, Maybel have been reunited.

It’s been a long week for Robinson. Monday, she left Maybel in her car as she ran inside Mission’s Hy-vee to grab a prescription.

Robinson said she returned to the parking lot to discover someone took her car, with Maybel inside.

Kansas City police found the stolen car several hours later, but Maybel remained missing.

After releasing a surveillance picture of the person believed to have stolen the car, Mission Police said investigators identified a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police have not released additional information about the case, or if anyone has been arrested in connection with the case.

