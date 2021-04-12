Stolen Kansas City Athletic Cheer trailer recovered, owner thanks FOX4

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A cheer gym owner in the metro is rejoicing after a stolen equipment trailer worth $15,000 was recovered.

Johanna Lucas credited FOX4 and a Facebook group in part for the recovery.

“I had no clue what an important service Stolen KC provided,” she wrote in a social media post on April 11. “But they shared our post and pointed us to Fox 4 news. These two agencies are out there making a huge difference…”

Surveillance video shows someone hitching up the 20-foot trailer full of expensive equipment from Kansas City Athletic Cheer early Thursday morning, April 8. Students told FOX4 that the equipment in the trailer was vital to learning important stunts and growing as athletes.

Now, the cheer athletes can continue to flip, bounce and tumble their way to success.

“Thanks again to Stolen KC, everyone who shared the post, Fox 4 and the KCK and OP Police departments!” Lucas wrote. “What a great end to the night!”

