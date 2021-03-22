Stolen motorcycle recovered and returned to Independence man

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — FOX4 was working for you with a recent story of a metro area man desperately trying to find his stolen custom motorcycle. FOX4 viewers went to work for him. Amazingly, the man got his prized motorcycle back.

Jesse Glidewell worked on his custom bike for years with his dad. When it was stolen, he thought he’d never see it again.

“I can’t buy another one of these. It’s priceless. It’s irreplaceable,” Glidewell said.

When FOX4 shared his story with you, hundreds of people shared it hoping to find the custom bike. Tom Meyer said he saw a young man walking the motorcycle over the weekend with a flat tire. He offered to pay him $250 for it.

“He was supposed to bring me the title. He gave me a nice sob story,” Meyer said. “I took a picture and sent it to my friend Phil up north. He immediately came up here and said — you got to see this. It’s on the news and stuff.”

Meyer said he immediately got in touch with Glidewell to give it back — free of charge.



“I couldn’t believe it. I thought I would never see it again. I thought there’s no reason for this guy to give me my bike back — especially if he has money invested in it. It turns out he’s just a really good guy and wanted to help,” Glidewell said.

Glidewell said the reunion meant the world to him and his dad.



“Once I met him and saw the reaction – he was really appreciative and stuff, so it made it worth it. Sometimes it feels good to do the right thing,” Meyer said.



“It has some scratches and dings. Just a reason to take it apart and paint it with my dad. I’m kind of looking forward to it,” Glidewell said.

Glidewell said he’s not concerned about who stole the motorcycle. He’s grateful it’s back and he’s keeping it in a safer location.