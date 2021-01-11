Stolen property tied to thefts across Johnson County found at Shawnee home

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Police are investigating a massive amount of stolen property found in suburban Kansas City, the result of multiple thefts in Johnson County.

“This is unusual just in that it’s a large quantity of stolen property, so just the sheer man power that’s involved, again, all of yesterday continuing to today,” Danny Chavez, Lenexa Police Department public information officer, said.



Detectives are sorting through things they found at a home Saturday morning, Jan. 9. Lenexa Police are the leading agency in this investigation. Chavez said the department got a search warrant.

“And I would expect it will take several days for numerous detectives from different agencies to sift through this property, find out what case it’s tied to, getting a hold of victims to identify their property,” Chavez said.

The process can take days because the items are connected to thefts scattered across the county. It’s a reason multiple police agencies are involved right now.

Neighbors who didn’t want to talk on camera said they saw large equipment taken out of the home Saturday morning.



Chavez said a man and woman were arrested. He did not release names or information on everything detectives found inside.

LATEST STORIES: