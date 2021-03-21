Stolen puppy returned after a long standoff with police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tears of sadness were turned into tears of joy as excellent work by the Kansas City Police Department reunited Reanna Estrada with her puppy piglet.

“I would give my life for him because he’s like my child. He’s maybe a dog to some people but to me he’s not.“ Reanna Estrada, Piglet’s owner said.

On March 6th, Reanna Estrada came home to find her house ransacked and her puppy Piglet missing.

When she checked this security footage, she saw a man who police would later identify as 27-year-old Keinan Jackson-Doolin allegedly stealing Piglet.

Estrada was instantly panicked.

“Just straight panic I didn’t know where my dog was, I didn’t know what all he had went through or what all he had had.” Estrada, said.

Estrada says she visited the police station every day in tears until someone called in an anonymous tip 10 days later naming Doolin as the suspect.

Police visited Doolin’s house, but he refused to come out. A stand-off ensued that lasted an hour and a half.

Doolin eventually emerged from the house and upon arrest, officers say, he showed police the person he sold the dog to.

Officer Brielle Johnson recovered piglet and reunited him with Estrada.

“As soon as I got him, I just started crying just the happiness that I had getting him back. I never thought I would see him again,” Estrada, said.

“Officer Johnson and the Metro Property Crimes detectives felt bad for the woman who unknowingly purchased the stolen puppy. They pooled their own money to reimburse her the $200.” Kansas City Police, said.

“Jackson-Doolin has been charged with felony burglary and stealing. He was already out on bond for three other burglary cases at the time of the offense.” Kansas City Police, said.