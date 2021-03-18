Stolen puppy returned after Kansas City police standoff with burglar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KC resident is celebrating the return of her puppy after police tracked down the man who had stolen and sold the animal.

A resident of the Marlborough neighborhood came home to find her house in disarray on March 6. Her 13-week-old put bull puppy, Piglet, was missing.

Security cameras in the house showed a man break into her home and leave with the puppy. The burglar looked right into the camera, providing a clear image of his face.

After posting flyers around the area, an anonymous source called and identified the man. The victim found the victim on social media and saw he had posted images of Piglet.

Police investigated the case and tracked the man to a residence in the 7900 block of Euclid Avenue at 2 p.m. on March 16. Officer Brielle Johnson, one of the officers who took the original burglary call, joined detectives on her day off to help serve the arrest warrant.

“I have two dogs,” Officer Johnson said in a KCPD statement. “Someone could steal my TV or my car; those are just material items. But stealing someone’s animal – they have love and loyalty invested into the animal – it’s different, it’s a family member.”

When police made contact, the suspect refused to come out. Officers had information that he was armed, according to the police statement, so responders called in tactical forces and negotiators.

After about an hour and a half, the suspect came out and was arrested. He turned out to be one of the victim’s neighbors.

Police said 27-year-old Keinan Jackson-Doolin admitted to taking the puppy. He has been charged with burglary and stealing. He was already out on bond for three other burglary cases at the time of the offense, police stated.

As for Piglet, Jackson-Doolin said he already sold the dog for $200. However, he offered to put police in contact with the buyer, who did not know the puppy had been stolen.

The buyer gave the dog back. She was then reimbursed her payment after Officer Johnson and the Metro Property Crimes detectives pooled their own money, according to the police statement.

