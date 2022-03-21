KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The music is returned to a metro man, years after someone stole his rare guitar.

A man who wanted to be known as Kirk said he bought the Neuser five-string bass guitar in 2003. It was handmade in Slovakia, but the guitars are no longer produced.

Someone stole the guitar in 2019. Kirk contacted KCPD after he spotted the guitar for sale online last week.

A detective contacted the woman who listed the rare guitar. She went to central patrol where it was determined that the serial numbers matched the stolen guitar.

Detectives determined that the guitar had been sold and bought several times since it was stolen.

The seller ended up with it and needed to sell the guitar to fix the brakes in her car.

Kirk gave the woman a reward for returning the guitar. Police said the reward was more than what the woman hoped to get from selling the guitar.

It turned into a win for both Kirk and the woman. Kirk has his guitar and the money he provided as a reward will cover the car repairs.

