KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Months after a man was charged in connection with stealing a Kansas City statue, the sculpture has been replaced.

Someone took the 7-foot, 400 pound sculpture called “The Osage Woman” from its base on the Francois Chouteau & Native American Heritage monument last year. It was cut into several pieces by thieves who tried to sell it for scrap.

Charles Fuentes, 56, was charged with receiving stolen property in connection with the case. Court records show he failed to appear for a hearing in March 2022, and a warrant has since been issued for his arrest.

Court documents also show that a scrap dealer led police to Fuentes and the damaged pieces of the statue.

The pieces were large enough that a conservator in Reading, Kan., was able to weld them back together, according to the City of Fountains Foundation.

Transporting the statue, plus repairing it, cost about $12,000. A fund set up to raise money for the project covered about $5,000. The foundation said the Kansas City Mo. City Council and the KCMO Parks Department financed the remainder of the project.

The Osage Woman has since been returned to her lookout. The public can visit the monument on the west side of Chouteau Trafficway just north of Missouri Highway 210.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.