INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person is dead after a truck fled from police in Independence on Sunday night.

Around 11 p.m. Officers from the Independence Police Department attempted to pull over a Ford 5-150 truck that did not have a license plate. They fled from police northbound on Lee’s Summit road.

The chase continued to the area of Little Blue Parkway and Bundschu Road. There IPD ended the pursuit due to the F-150 traveling south in the northbound lanes of Little Blue Parkway.

Quickly after ending the chase, the truck crashed into a northbound Dodge Avenger. The driver of the Dodge suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was Sharon I. Ault of Buckner.

The two people who were inside the F-150 were taken to a hospital for injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-150 is now in police custody. The passenger was treated for minor injuries and released. She is also in police custody.

The Ford F-150 was a reported stolen vehicle.

The crash is under investigation by the Accident Investigation Unit.