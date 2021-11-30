Stolen truck used to steal Independence handyman’s tools, victim says

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence handyman said thieves were caught on camera stealing tools from his work truck at a local church.

A Kansas City, Missouri man saw the videos and believes his stolen truck was used to commit the crime.

“He walked over here, picked a brick up, carried it, smashed it right through the glass,” said Chris Bryant, telling FOX4 about the theft of his tools and damage to his work truck.

Bryant said video from Thanksgiving Day shows two thieves smashing a window and stealing upwards of $4,000 in tools from the truck.

Bryant does handyman work for the Independence church where this happened. He said he was just up the street eating Thanksgiving dinner at the time.

“It makes you a little upset,” Bryant said.

Bryant’s family posted the videos online hoping to identify the thieves. They say they’ve since seen people selling valuable tools online.

“Do not buy them, don’t support them, because sooner or later it may be your tools next,” Bryant said.

Austin Stephens said he recognized his truck in the videos.

“I’m 100% positive that is my truck,” Stephens said.

Stephens said he left his truck heating up for just minutes the morning of Nov. 22 and someone took it from his Kansas City driveway.

“It’s disappointing that my truck is being used to commit other crimes across the city, and that other people are suffering for it, as well,” Stephens said.

Stephens said adding to the concern, the thieves have come back.

He said one time they set off a car alarm, and in another instance, you can see someone get out of a car and try to get into his garage, which was locked.

Both families want whoever is doing this, stopped.

“I want the ability to have that peace of mind, as well, and know that we’re not being terrorized continuously,” Stephens said. “It’d be nice to have these people caught and be resolved.”

Online crime data from Independence police shows 32 vehicle burglaries and car thefts since Nov. 22.

Officers say historically, they do see a rise in these kinds of crimes this time of year as people warm up their cars or have valuable gifts inside.

“Straighten up your life, and leave other people’s lives alone,” Bryant said.

FOX4 confirmed Independence police has passed along the information to KCPD to try and connect the cases and work together.

KCPD reported a three percent decrease in vehicle theft as of November first.