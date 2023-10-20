CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department regarding an occupied stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on I-49 . Deputies from the sheriff’s office along with Missouri State Highway Patrol located the vehicle.

When located, the vehicle refused to stop, leading to a pursuit. That chase led deputies to the end of Legend Lane in Peculiar.

The suspect then drove into the parking lot of Pete & Jake’s Hot Rod Parts before crashing into the side of the business.

This led to the suspect being arrested without incident. No injuries were reported from the inside business.