KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A year-long mystery involving two stolen WWI plane motors is closer to being solved, but there are still some loose ends.

The engine parts belong to a man from Texas. Robert Visser said he was hauling them to Minnesota in June 2021, when he stopped at a Kansas City hotel for the night.

Kansas City detectives said someone stole Visser’s truck, along with the rare engine parts, from the hotel parking lot as he slept.

Visser said that only a few of the engines were manufactured by Wright Martin between 1917-1918, and can’t be replaced.

After searching for the stolen property for months, crews from Lexington, Missouri, called Shoal Creek detectives.

As city crews used heavy machinery to clear an area in Lexington, the workers found more than they expected. They also discovered parts of one of Vasser’s WWI motors someone dumped.

Police said that while some of the parts are recovered, there are others that are still missing.

Visser said he’d been collecting the motors since the 1980’s and they are valued at $50,000.

If you know anything about the crime, or what happened to the rest of Visser’s property, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

