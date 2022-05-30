KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local group frustrated by the gun violence in the metro gathered Sunday afternoon in the 18th and Vine District.

“Stop, Think, Breathe” is a grassroots group hoping to inspire the community to stop and think before resorting to violence.

Stopping violence is personal for Lisha Sullivan, who started the organization Stop, Think, Breathe as a way to bring some change to her community.

“I’m still trying to raise my son and I’m having to do it alone without his father because of gun violence, because of somebody didn’t stop, think and breathe in and before they act, something that could be so senseless, to end up and change somebody’s life like my own,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan is not alone in her frustration with the growing violence in the metro.

“There are many different types of violence that are going on, occurring and even in our houseless community as well. And so am I tired of hearing about it,” said Anton Washington, Creative Innovative Present founder.

Plus, some say they are alarmed at the violence within schools and among youth in the community.

“You have to teach them younger about self-love, you have to teach them young about emotional intelligence, a lot of these kids act out of violence because they don’t understand how to properly delegate their emotions,” Jay Todd said.

Sullivan hopes to talk about what may be affecting someone to act. It can prevent violence or tragedy.

“Reaching out to our loved ones, grabbing our loved ones. If you need counseling, make sure you get that counseling. If you need some type of therapy, talking to people, it’s okay to talk. It’s okay. And that’s what this is about, is trying to normalize,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan hopes to turn her organization into a non-profit group in the future.

