Storm damages Country Stampede festival grounds, performance schedule unaffected

TOPEKA, Kan. — A storm that passed through the Topeka, Kansas area Thursday night caused damage to the Country Stampede festival grounds at the Heartland Motorsports Park.

According to a Facebook post by the festival, as they assessed the damage, they feared they may have to delay the festivities on Friday.

Luckily, the festival followed up the post with an updated schedule that only delayed entrance times, not performance times.

Attention Stampede Fans!! The schedule for today is as follows: VIP will be allowed into Stampede Hall to eat lunch at the normal time, 12:30 PM. All other patrons will be let in starting at 2PM. The schedule of artists is planned to stay the same, as of now. Thank you for your understanding! Country Stampede Facebook

The inclement weather caused Riley Green to cancel his performance and caused other performance delays on Thursday night.