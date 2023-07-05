KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 36,000 Evergy customers in the Kansas City metro were without power around 2 a.m. and another 5,000 BPU customers lost power at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Evergy crews are currently cleaning up downed power lines in the metro after Tuesday nights violent storms.

As of 9:30 a.m. there are around 9,000 current outages still being reported. To check the current outages you can look on Evergy’s Outage Map.

Evergy said the storms delayed their efforts to restore power, but they’re currently working on the outages.

Along with power outages, certain areas in the metro are dealing with storm damage. One man in Westport woke up to a large tree on top of his car.

Mitch Schiller said he did not wake up from the tree falling, but was shocked to see a tree on top of his car when a neighbor knocked on his door to tell him the news.

He said he is glad the tree fell on his insured car rather than his house.