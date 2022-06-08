KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Power has been restored to the transmitter and antenna viewers should now be able to watch FOX4 on their TVs.

—–

A round of loud storms and a possible tornado overnight caused damage to FOX4’s transmitter affecting viewers all across the metro.

The storms knocked out the power to the transmitter and viewers who use antennas to watch FOX4 will not be able to watch until power is restored.

At this time, there is no approximate time for when power will be restored, but viewers can tune in online to the FOX4 Livestream to watch the live broadcast.

We apologize for any inconvenience and will update viewers when more information is available.

