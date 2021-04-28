Storms damage homes, uproot trees in the Branson area

STONE COUNTY, Mo.- Morning storms came through Stone and Taney counties Wednesday, damaging homes and bringing down trees along the way.

A home near Jakes Creek Trail has partially collapsed. The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District says there were two residents in the home, and both have been accounted for.

Dylan Honea with SSCFPD says crews are working to salvage the home and to help other areas around the county experiencing minor damage.

One woman nearby the damaged home says she hid under her couch during the storm.

Ozarks First crews also found damage at Old Matt’s Cabin at Shepherd of the Hills. The historic cabin suffered minor injuries from a fallen tree.

Trees snapped in half and fell at Old Matt’s Cabin at Shepherd of the Hills.



This is a developing story.