Around 25,000 Evergy customers still remain without power from Sunday’s storm.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Thousands of people throughout the Kansas City metro are without power Monday morning after powerful storms blew through the area Sunday night.

The storms caused more than 80,000 Evergy customers to lose power Sunday night. As of 5:45 a.m. Monday morning, the Evergy outage map showed roughly 27,016 customers were still without power.

In Kansas City, Kansas, BPU reported approximately 4,800 customers were without power as of 5:50 a.m. Monday. An outage map from Independence Power and Light shows roughly 243 customers were without power Monday morning.