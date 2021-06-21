Storms leave downed trees and power lines from mid-Missouri to St. Louis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Several parts of Missouri are cleaning up after strong overnight storms.

Downed trees and power lines were common in mid-Missouri’s Audrain, Boone and Callaway counties after a thunderstorm with strong winds whipped through the region late Sunday.

The same storm moved into the St. Louis area early Monday. There were no reports of injuries but by 7:30 a.m., more than 9,000 Ameren Missouri customers were still without power.

The storms were the result of a cold front that ushered in temperatures nearly 30 degrees cooler than the upper-90s heat of Sunday. Temperatures on Monday were expected to barely get into the 70s in St. Louis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News