KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mural with a message is working to make a positive impact on Kansas City.

Kyle Holbrook is known for his street and murals across the country. His work and activism started in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He said he’s lost 46 friends and family members to gun violence during his lifetime.

To help the healing process, Holbrook decided to challenge himself to a national tour. His “National Stop Gun Violence Tour” began last year. Holbrook said he plans to travel to all 50 states and paint murals.

He hopes people will snap selfies with the mural and spread the message of peace and awareness to stop violence.

Holbrook said he added a mural called “Peace Kansas City” to the side of the Arts Tech building in the Crossroads.

A spokesperson for Arts Tech said the organization doesn’t know Holbrook and didn’t know about the mural, but is happy to have the artwork on the side of its building.

“It doesn’t surprise me that someone would come paint something with a message on it, antiviolence related just because that’s what we do at Arts Tech, our building is an empty canvas,” Juan Tabb, Executive Director at Arts Tech, said.

Arts Tech works with kids and teenagers on antiviolence initiatives. It also promotes healthy lifestyles, offers mental health programs, and teaches de-escalation techniques.

“Impact is what we need here in Kansas City. That means a consistent message about antiviolence and the antiviolence movement. I think once individuals or once our community members hear that message I think we will see a lot of the changes happen. It’s all about making partnerships with schools, with the police, but also with city hall,” Tabb said.

Holbrook has painted murals in 42 states and 43 countries around the world.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.