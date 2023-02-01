A local food hall brand is expanding to the Country Club Plaza and will feature four chef-driven concepts inside the 175-room Cascade Hotel.

Strang Chef Collectives’ 11,000-square-foot space will mark the company’s third location when it opens in the early summer.

It also operates Strang Hall in Overland Park and Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell, which opened Dec. 12 in downtown Kansas City. The company also launched the Strang Reserve event space in Overland Park last year that’s exclusively catered by Strang Hall’s six chefs.

“The Plaza location will showcase local talent and be a launching point for their culinary skills, all while providing a true authentic chef-driven experience to one of Kansas City’s most iconic areas,” Strang Chef Collectives CEO Shawn Craft said in a release.

Strang Chef Collective at the Plaza will serve both Cascade and the adjoining 121-room Aloft Hotel by Marriott, which opened earlier this year at 393 W. 46th St. Overland Park-based Capital Management Inc. is developer of the $100 million project.

Kansas City-based architecture firm SixTwentyOne, which was founded by three industry veterans in 2019, is the architect and interior designer for the Strang project.

